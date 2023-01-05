B dot Medical to Install Its First Practical Ultra-compact Proton Therapy System at Hospital in Tokyo

- Memorandum of Understanding Signed with Edogawa Hospital -

TOKYO, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B dot Medical Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Edogawa Hospital in Japan for the installation of the company's first practical ultra-compact proton therapy system, which means the first proton therapy facility to be established in Tokyo.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202212211482-O2-n1O2n8B4

Image1: Edogawa Hospital in Tokyo, Japan https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105528/202212211482/_prw_PI3fl_q4R7xNxK.jpeg

Conventional proton therapy systems are very large and require a large space for installation. As a result, the installation of proton therapy in urban areas where land is scarce has been slow, and proton therapy has reached only a small percentage of patients. To overcome this situation, B dot Medical is working to commercialize an ultra-compact proton therapy system. This system is overwhelmingly more compact than conventional ones and can be installed in hospitals where it has been difficult to do it due to the size and cost of the system in the past.

Dr. Shojiro Kato, Director of Edogawa Hospital, commented: "We are very pleased that once our hospital is able to offer proton therapy, we will be able to treat patients who have not previously been able to receive proton therapy in Tokyo. We will continue to provide medical care in pursuit of the best possible outcome for all patients."

Takuji Furukawa, Chief Executive Officer of B dot Medical, added: "Three and a half years have passed since we started developing an ultra-compact proton therapy system to bring more advanced cancer treatment to as many patients as possible, and we are finally one step closer to realizing our dream. We hope that the installation of this system will expand the treatment options for many cancer patients. We will do our utmost to obtain approval for the system, install it, start treatment, and provide support afterward."

B dot Medical will continue its efforts to obtain PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) approval in Japan, aiming for a society in which cancer patients around the world can choose proton therapy.

About B dot Medical Inc.

B dot Medical Inc. is a start-up that originated at the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) and is developing an ultra-compact proton therapy system by utilizing the advanced technology and experience cultivated at NIRS. The company is challenging the world with Japanese technological innovation power.

Image2: Ultra-compact proton therapy system under development https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105528/202212211482/_prw_PI4lg_1i4xoCzD.jpg

Company Information

Name: B dot Medical Inc.

Address: 5-10-10 Harue-cho, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo 134-0003 JAPAN

Representative: Takuji Furukawa, President and CEO

Foundation: March 1, 2017

Business activity:

1) Consulting support for particle therapy

2) Developing proton therapy systems

Website: https://bdotmed.co.jp/en/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-dot-medical-to-install-its-first-practical-ultra-compact-proton-therapy-system-at-hospital-in-tokyo-301714016.html

SOURCE B dot Medical Inc.