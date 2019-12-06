b-glowing.com Announces 8th Annual '12 Days of Giving' Giveaway

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beauty retailer b-glowing.com has announced they will be hosting their popular '12 Days of Giving' holiday-inspired giveaway this month. The giveaway, which will be held December 5th, 2019 through December 16th, 2019, features 12 prizes valued up to $620 each. Contestants can enter to win each beauty prize for the duration of the 12 days. b-glowing.com is offering extra entry opportunities to those who follow the retailer on Instagram @bglowing. The giveaway, now in its eighth year, has gained substantial popularity among beauty lovers and features coveted prizes from iconic beauty brands including SK-II, Oribe, NuFACE, Erno Laszlo, Wander Beauty, and more.

About b-glowing.com: Curating Beauty Since 2004. Now in its 15th year, b-glowing.com features more than 150 brands and has been recognized industry wide for its extraordinary collection of hard-to-find niche beauty products alongside some of the world's most coveted beauty brands. The company's success is due in part to Lisa King's discriminating buying taste and ability to discover progressive brands for her loyal customers. The b-glowing.com shopping experience includes large product images, easy search and navigation, a knowledgeable Beauty Concierge, personalized recommendations by skin type, brand exclusives, worldwide shipping, free domestic shipping on orders $75+, hassle-free returns, and three free luxury samples with each order.

