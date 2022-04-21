B20 Indonesia adopts economic, digitalization and sustainable finance agenda for global business leaders

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders in Indonesia will promote an agenda of global economic and trade collaboration, finance mechanisms to transition the world to clean energy, and investments in digitalization, in its role as chair of the B20 dialogue during 2022.

The B20 Indonesia is the official dialogue forum for the global business community during Indonesia's chair of the G20 throughout 2022. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, KADIN Indonesia, is serving as the B20 host organization. The B20 Indonesia will invite business delegates from the G20 markets to participate in a series of dialogues and attend the B20 Summit to be held on November 13-14 in Bali, Indonesia.

"B20 Indonesia will formulate global policy recommendations on the most pressing international economic issues today such as trade and investment growth, infrastructure, digitalization, clean energy transitions, post-pandemic jobs and sustainable finance," said Shinta Kamdani, Chair of B20 Indonesia, Coordinating Vice Chair on Maritime, Investment & International Affairs at KADIN and CEO of Sintesa Group. "We are working with business leaders across developed and developing countries to advance solutions that will promote equitable, inclusive, and innovative growth and development across the world, particularly to women and MSMEs."

"The unprecedented geopolitical uncertainty following the prolonged impacts of the pandemic has significantly increased the urgency of this year's B20 agenda," said M. Arsjad Rasjid, Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Indonesia). "As a result, we will work with business leaders across the G20 countries to address global challenges created by the pandemic including the supply chain and trade disruptions, the global economic impact of the war in Ukraine, and the need for inclusive economic growth.".

The agenda of B20 Indonesia will include seven areas of focus: trade and investment; energy, climate and sustainability; finance and infrastructure; education and the future of work; integrity and compliance; digitalization, and women's empowerment.

A B20 Indonesia delegation is meeting with U.S. organizations in New York and Washington this week as part of its global dialogue. Delegation members attended the BloombergNEF Summit in New York, where a partnership was announced to convene a BloombergNEF Summit meeting in Bali on November 12, 2022. The event will focus on growth opportunities in the transition to a net zero carbon economy. The B20 Indonesia delegation is also meeting with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington and with U.S. Government officials.

"Indonesia is a strong partner of the United States in Southeast Asia, with shared interests in advancing economic growth, open trade and investment, democracy and regional security. Our chair of the B20 provides a unique opportunity to work with leaders in the United States to deliver practical and actionable solutions to economic, digital, health and climate challenges of which highly prioritized by President Jokowi and Indonesia in this post-pandemic time," said Ms. Kamdani.

