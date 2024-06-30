|
30.06.2024 18:25:03
B2Gold invests in Yukon-focused explorer Prospector Metals
The Brewery Creek gold camp in the Yukon. Credit: Golden Predator Mining.B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE American: BTG) has taken up a 9.99% equity position in Prospector Metals (TSXV: PPP) after purchasing approximately 5.6 million shares in the Canadian junior for a total investment of just over C$900,000.The shares were priced at C$0.163 each, which is 16.4% higher than its market closing price of C$0.14 on Friday. For the day, the market capitalization of Prospector Metals closed at C$7.1 million.In relation to the B2Gold investment, TSX-listed Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG) has the right to purchase some 4.77 million additional shares at the same offer price to maintain a 19.9% ownership. This right will be valid for 10 business days.Proceeds from the investment will be used for exploration and development of the company’s ML project in Yukon. The property covers 47.6 km2 of the Tintina gold belt, and is located approximately 80 km from Dawson City and 25 km northeast of the former Brewery Creek gold mine.“We are excited to have B2Gold as a keystone shareholder in Prospector Metals and our team is looking forward to their technical input on our flagship ML project, Yukon,” Rob Carpenter, CEO of Prospector Metals, stated.“This investment and technical partnership will allow Prospector to advance the ML project more efficiently and it represents an endorsement of our exploration philosophy and targeting methods,” he added.According to Prospector’s website, the ML property hosts one of the few remaining Tombstone-style intrusions in the Yukon that has not been systematically explored with no significant work completed since 2008. As such, no modern intrusion-related gold (IRGS) exploration models have been applied to ML despite the presence of a diagnostic geochemical signature.Previous exploration focused on well-exposed gold-copper-tungsten skarn mineralization proximal to syenite intrusions, but little work was completed within the intrusions. The company believes there are over two dozens of known high-grade gold surface occurrences that have never been tested.So far, Prospector has taken hold of C$12 million worth of historical geological data that includes 6,700 metres of drilling over 117 holes, with results highlighted by 3.53 g/t gold and 0.29% copper over 56.39 metres.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu B2Gold Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: B2Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: B2Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: B2Gold legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu B2Gold Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|B2Gold Corp
|2,50
|0,40%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Prospector Metals Corp Registered Shs
|0,08
|-2,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.