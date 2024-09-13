|
13.09.2024 18:19:06
B2Gold raises cost estimate for Goose project in Nunavut by 23%
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE: BTG) announced an update on its Goose project in Nunavut, increasing its cost by 23%, to $1,13 billion.The increase is primarily owing to a three-month delay in the expected start of gold production, now pushed to the second quarter of 2025. In addition, the acceleration of certain capital expenses, which were initially scheduled for after the start of production, has contributed to the revised estimate.According to the company, construction and development continues to progress on track for first gold pour at Goose in the second quarter of 2025 followed by a ramp up to commercial production in the third quarter of 2025.B2Gold anticipates that once in commercial production the Goose mine will produce approximately 310,000 ounces of gold per year over the first full five years. Deal for Fekola mineEarlier this week, B2Gold announced that has reached terms with the government of Mali to resolve all issues surrounding the Fekola mine complex and related projects in light of the application of a new mining code. The Malian government, under a new regime, currently holds a 20% interest in Fekola.In a press release dated Sept. 11, the Canadian gold miner confirmed that the Fekola mine complex, including the Fekola and Cardinal open pits and the proposed underground project, will continue to be governed by the 2012 mining code.This, said B2Gold, would offer the company continued stability of ownership, income tax and customs regimes, and its dispute resolution rights under the Fekola Mining Convention, which would run through 2040.B2Gold estimates Fekola regional projects could generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of additional gold production per year starting in early 2025. Initial gold production from the Fekola underground project is expected to commence shortly after.Shares of B2Gold rose 4% by 12:10 p.m. EDT. The miner has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion ($4.21 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu B2Gold Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: B2Gold stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: B2Gold präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: B2Gold stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: B2Gold mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu B2Gold Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|B2Gold Corp
|2,90
|4,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Grün -- Hang Seng schlussendlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Freitagshandel Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag höher. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten zum Wochenschluss keine einheitliche Tendenz.