BA and easyJet cancel more flights, adding to misery for travellers

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Heathrow and Gatwick cancellations a result of staff shortages because of CovidManchester airport manager quits after weeks of chaosHolidaymakers and travellers are facing yet more disruption to their plans after easyJet and British Airways cancelled more flights as a result of staffing shortages resulting from soaring coronavirus cases.BA cancelled 78 flights scheduled to take off from or land at Heathrow on Wednesday, while easyJet cancelled at least 30 flights scheduled to take off from or arrive at Gatwick. Some of the routes affected include journeys to Amsterdam, Kraków, Bologna and Berlin. Continue reading...