BA and easyJet cancel more than 150 flights as travel chaos continues

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Passengers face more delays going into extended platinum jubilee bank holidayBritish Airways and easyJet cancelled more than 150 flights to and from the UK on Wednesday, as holidaymakers faced further departure lounge delays going into the extended Queen’s platinum jubilee bank holiday.BA cancelled at least 124 short-haul flights at Heathrow airport, although the airline said passengers were given advance notice. Continue reading...