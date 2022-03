BA makes U-turn over cash for vouchers after Covid cancellations

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Airline encouraged people to take eVouchers rather than full cash refund to which they were entitledBritish Airways has done an about turn over eVouchers it issued for flights it cancelled in 2020 because of Covid. Possibly in an attempt to stave off action by regulators, it now says passengers who received an eVoucher for a cancelled flight between 9 March and 19 November 2020 can swap it for cash. Its website, Ba.com, has the details. Continue reading...