24.04.2023 08:00:03
BA says it can’t find voucher it issued after flight cancellation
And I have to use it or lose it, as it runs out by end of SeptemberCan you please help with a problem I have with British Airways that is proving impossible to resolve? During the height of the Covid crisis, we were due to take two flights with the airline, one to Iceland and the other to New Orleans. Both trips had to be cancelled as, at the time, both countries were refusing entry to tourists. Like thousands of other travellers, we accepted two sets of replacement e-vouchers to the value of £408 and £938.All my attempts to use them to book a flight have failed because BA says it can’t find the second voucher on its system. I have spent a considerable amount of time phoning and emailing BA, and have sent evidence that the e-voucher was allocated but I’m getting nowhere. Continue reading...
