|
15.09.2022 07:00:52
Baader Bank initiates research coverage on Xlife Sciences
|
Xlife Sciences AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baader Bank, one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services, has initiated its research coverage on Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The initial analyst report published today starts with a Buy rating and a target price of CHF 69.80.
The report confirms Xlife Sciences' position as an emerging life sciences incubator, offering investors an attractive opportunity to invest in a number of promising and diverse life sciences projects under one umbrella. The broad diversified portfolio targets promising and growing therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurological diseases and advanced treatments such as DNA repairing and artificial intelligence. The report also mentions the highly experienced founding and management team that already a track record of successful transactions over the past two years, thus driving the company's commercialisation initiatives.
An excerpt of Baader Banks analyst report can be viewed and downloaded on Xlife Sciences website at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, commented: We are pleased about the research coverage of Xlife Sciences AG by Baader Bank. This provides our investors with a further independent insight. We look forward to explaining this further with them in personal discussions.
Financial calendar
Zurich Capital Markets Conference 2022 15 September 2022
Baader Investment Conference 2022 19-23 September 2022
Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022
Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022
Contact
Information for journalists: IRF Reputation AG, Valentin Handschin, handschin@irf-reputation.ch
Information for investors: Xlife Sciences AG, Dennis Lennartz, dennis.lennartz@xlifesciences.ch
Xlife Sciences AG
Talacker 35
8001 Zürich
Telefon: 0041 44 385 84 60
E-Mail: info@xlifesciences.ch
Internet: www.xlifesciences.ch
ISIN: CH0461929603
WKN: A2PK6Z
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
About Xlife Sciences AG (SIX: XLS)
Xlife Sciences is a Swiss company focused as incubator and accelerator on the value development and commercialization of promising research projects from universities and other research institutions in the life sciences sector, with the aim of providing solutions for high unmet medical needs and a better quality of life. The goal is to bridge research and development to healthcare markets. Xlife Sciences takes carefully selected projects in the four areas of technological platforms, biotechnology/ therapies, medical technology, and artificial intelligence/digital health to the next stage of development, and participates in their subsequent performance. For more information, visit www.xlifesciences.ch
Disclaimer
Some of the information contained in this media release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Xlife Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Xlife Sciences AG
|Talacker 35
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 385 84 60
|E-mail:
|info@xlifesciences.ch
|Internet:
|www.xlifesciences.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0461929603
|Valor:
|A2PK6Z
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1442857
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1442857 15.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15.09.22
|Baader Bank initiates research coverage on Xlife Sciences (EQS Group)
|
15.09.22
|Baader Bank nimmt Research-Abdeckung von Xlife Sciences auf (EQS Group)
|
22.08.22
|Intron Health initiates research coverage of Xlife Sciences (EQS Group)
|
22.08.22
|Intron Health nimmt Research-Abdeckung von Xlife Sciences auf (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|FUSE-AI supports German pharmacies in digitization (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|FUSE-AI unterstützt deutsche Apotheken in der Digitalisierung (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Project company Xsight Optics successfully participates in start-up competition prize money finances relevant R&D project (EQS Group)
|
16.05.22
|Projektgesellschaft Xsight Optics mit erfolgreicher Teilnahme an Gründerwettbewerb Gewinnsumme finanziert relevantes F&E-Projekt (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Xlife Sciences AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Xlife Sciences AG
|34,50
|7,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen und Verfallstag: US-Börsen in Rot -- ATX und DAX beenden Freitagshandel mit klaren Abgaben -- Asiatische Indizes gehen schwach ins Wochenende
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitten zum Wochenausklang deutliche Verluste. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Abschlägen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.