Baader Bank initiates research coverage on Xlife Sciences

Baader Bank, one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services, has initiated its research coverage on Xlife Sciences (SIX: XLS). The initial analyst report published today starts with a Buy rating and a target price of CHF 69.80.

The report confirms Xlife Sciences' position as an emerging life sciences incubator, offering investors an attractive opportunity to invest in a number of promising and diverse life sciences projects under one umbrella. The broad diversified portfolio targets promising and growing therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurological diseases and advanced treatments such as DNA repairing and artificial intelligence. The report also mentions the highly experienced founding and management team that already a track record of successful transactions over the past two years, thus driving the company's commercialisation initiatives.

An excerpt of Baader Banks analyst report can be viewed and downloaded on Xlife Sciences website at https://www.xlifesciences.ch/en/news-and-key-figures.

Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences, commented: We are pleased about the research coverage of Xlife Sciences AG by Baader Bank. This provides our investors with a further independent insight. We look forward to explaining this further with them in personal discussions.

Financial calendar

Zurich Capital Markets Conference 2022 15 September 2022

Baader Investment Conference 2022 19-23 September 2022

Investora 2022 Conference Zurich 21-22 September 2022

Semi-Annual Report 2022 28 September 2022

