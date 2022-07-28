Babel Street Launches Expanded Professional Service Offerings to Drive Additional Value for Customers

Access to experts and resources enables deeper insights from AI-powered analysis of open-source intelligence

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street, the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, today announced an expanded set of professional services designed to help customers maximize business and mission value across solutions. Babel Street's AI-powered platform uncovers and alerts users to risk factors hidden in massive amounts of public and commercial data. Customers now have increased access to education resources, ongoing metrics reporting, and support to optimize processes, insights, and risk mitigation outcomes continuously.

"Our national security and commercial customers use our platform to drive results in threat intelligence, identity and risk management, and alerting use cases. This expansion of services represents our ongoing commitment to helping them maximize the value of our technology," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "By delivering flexible options that drive insights and results, along with more comprehensive access to our solutions engineers who bring decades of expertise in the investigative and intelligence fields, we're helping our customers keep pace ahead of rapidly changing information landscapes."

Highlights of Babel Street's expanded service offerings include:

Dedicated solutions engineers: ongoing consulting from a dedicated team of Babel Street domain experts to effectively apply the technology to challenging use cases and maximize insights

Curated data collection: Quickly render and continuously optimize customer information requirements into relevant, persistent data collection for easy consumption

Customer Advisory Board: a voice on the Babel Street advisory board to inform platform improvements and help shape product roadmaps

Babel University: unlimited access to self-paced training modules with customized learning paths for various roles and personas

"The pace of innovation requires a deeper relationship across our customer base, and as our solutions evolve, we must ensure customers have access to the latest resources and expert guidance to drive mission success," said Mark McClure, EVP of Customer Experience at Babel Street. "The stakes are too high to do anything less. By collaborating more closely with customers, they will achieve faster, more accurate insights within a best-in-class user experience."

For more information on Babel Street technology and service offerings, please visit www.babelstreet.com.

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company. The company's technology allows customers to rapidly discover and decipher the insights they need to empower their missions, regardless of origin, language, or platform. Babel Street's patented analytics software transforms the most relevant insights for our customers through AI-enabled, cross-lingual, conceptual, and persistent search of information from around the world. State-of-the-art linguistics technology deciphers actionable insights from public or private data sources unbound by origin or language. With Babel Street, governments and organizations empower their teams with critical and timely insights on a single pane of glass for immediate analysis, action, and mission success. Babel Street software serves as a force multiplier for customers to uncover threats and opportunities – known and unknown, foreign or domestic, physical or cyber – and make the world a safer, more prosperous place. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London, Canberra, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babel-street-launches-expanded-professional-service-offerings-to-drive-additional-value-for-customers-301595064.html

SOURCE Babel Street