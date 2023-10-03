babelforce Named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms report

Cool Vendor™ Acknowledges Innovative, Impactful, and Intriguing Brands

BERLIN, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin-based customer experience (CX) platform babelforce is thrilled to announce their recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2023 in the Gartner Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagement Platforms report.



"This is a huge accolade for our organization,” said Pierce Buckley, CEO and Co-founder of babelforce. "We see this as a major recognition of the value of No-Code platforms in Customer Experience.”

"The customer experience industry is increasingly moving towards deeply integrated and customizable or ‘composable’ solutions that give CX teams the flexibility to deal with whatever challenges turn up. With babelforce, we are bringing this kind of solution to our customers.”

According to the report "By 2025, 95% of global enterprises will utilize API-enabled communication platform as a service (CPaaS) offerings.”1

"I’m very happy that Gartner has recognized babelforce,” Buckley continued.

1 Gartner, Cool Vendors in Composable Customer Engagements Platforms, Pankil Sheth, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O’Connell, Brian Doherty, Ajit Patankar, 5 September 2023.

About babelforce

babelforce is a customer experience (CX) platform based in Berlin, Germany. Their No-Code platform is designed to make CX easier and more adaptable for businesses of any size. With babelforce, companies can make use of powerful, integrated customer engagement tools without relying on complex coding. The result is an accessible, simple to use, and infinitely customizable customer experience platform.