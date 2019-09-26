Babson College Convenes A Global Conversation On The Power Of Entrepreneurship

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College commemorated 100 years of entrepreneurial leadership by welcoming to Boston some of the world's most successful leaders in commerce and society to celebrate the power of entrepreneurship and its ability to shape and transform society.

Festivities and discussions took place in a transformed Copley Square in Boston as well as at Babson's Wellesley campus as part of the College's Centennial CelebrationSeptember 18-22, 2019.

Returning in celebration of the world's premiere entrepreneurship hall of fame, the Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs, were members who since 1978 have contributed significantly to the development of free enterprise throughout the world, including:

The Honorable Craig R. Benson '77, H'03, Chief Executive Officer of Soft Draw Investments, former Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Cabletron Systems, Inc. and former Governor of the State of New Hampshire

Arthur M. Blank '63, H'98, Owner and Chairman of Blank Family of Businesses, Co-founder of The Home Depot

, President of The Cullinane Group Inc., Former Chairman and CEO, Cullinet Software Inc. Robert J. Davis MBA '85, General Partner of Highland Capital Partners, Founder, Former President and CEO of Lycos, Inc.

Gururaj "Desh" Deshpande, President and Chairman of Sparta Group LLC

John Hatsopoulos for the late George N. Hatsopoulos G'20, Co-founder of Thermo Electron Corporation

, Founder and Chairman of C Space John C. Merritt '61, Owner and President of Dockside Marine Supply, Former Chairman and CEO of Van Kampen Merritt Holding Corp.

'67, MBA '68, Chairman and CEO of Metropoulos & Co Geoffrey Molson MBA '96, Owner, President, and CEO, Montreal Canadiens

Douglas G. Rauch , Founder and President of Daily Table; Former CEO of Conscious Capitalism; Past President of Trader Joe's

Diane von Furstenberg (first woman inducted into the Babson Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs), fashion designer, philanthropist, Founder and Chairwoman of DVF LLC.

Babson student and graduate entrepreneurs vied for $100,000+ funding from preeminent alumni, entrepreneurs, and investors at the Babson ePitch: Second Century Challenge, featuring judges:

Tim Chae , 500 Startups

, MBA '96, Wealthing Institute Fred Kiang '70, MBA '75, H'19, Trustee, GAB, Sunrise Duty Free

'70, MBA '75, H'19, Trustee, GAB, Sunrise Duty Free Edward Marram, entrepreneur and Senior Lecturer, Babson College

Jamie Siminoff '99, CEO & Chief Inventor at Ring.

Other leaders and dignitaries joining in the Babson celebration of entrepreneurship included

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Governor Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh

Mayor Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA '92, PhD

MBA '92, PhD Former Babson President Kerry Murphy Healey

Marla Capozzi MBA '96, Chair, Board of Trustees, Babson College

Phil Castellini '92, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cincinnati Reds

'92, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cincinnati Reds Linda Pizzuti Henry '00, H'19 Managing Director of Boston Globe, Co-Founder of HUBweek, and Limited Partner, Fenway Sports Group

'00, H'19 Managing Director of Boston Globe, Co-Founder of HUBweek, and Limited Partner, Fenway Sports Group Adriana Cisneros , CEO, Cisneros

, CEO, Cisneros Eric Johnson '72, P '08, President and CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods

'72, P '08, President and CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods Riz Khan , International Journalist

, International Journalist Jeffery Perry '87, P '23, Babson Trustee, Global Client Service partner, EY

'87, P '23, Babson Trustee, Global Client Service partner, EY Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Magazine

Aaron Walton '93, Co-founder, Walton Isaacson

'93, Co-founder, David Zamarin '19, Founder & CEO, DetraPel

'19, Founder & CEO, DetraPel Phil Edmundson MBA '93, Founder, Corvus Insurance

Matt Harris , Partner, Bain Capital Ventures

, Partner, Bain Capital Ventures Erika Karp , Founder and CEO, Cornerston Capital Inc.

, Founder and CEO, Cornerston Capital Inc. John Kluge MBA '17, Founder & Manager Director, Refugee Investment Network

Heather McGowan MBA '01, Future-of-work Strategist

Dr. Khama Rogo, MD, PhD, Lead Health Sector Specialist, World Bank

Steve Conine and Niraj Shah , co-founders of Wayfair

and , co-founders of Wayfair Ramon Mendiola '86, P '20 '23, Trustee, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Ice and Farm Company

'86, P '20 '23, Trustee, Chief Executive Officer, and Farm Company Deborah De Santis '85, Trustee, President and CEO, Corporation for Supportive Housing

'85, Trustee, President and CEO, Corporation for Supportive Housing Devon Sherman , Director, MassChallenge FinTech

, Director, MassChallenge FinTech Nigel Travis , Principal & Chairman, Challenge Consulting LLC & Dunkin' Brands, Inc. (former CEO)

, Principal & Chairman, Challenge Consulting LLC & Dunkin' Brands, Inc. (former CEO) Odilon Almeida P '20 President, Western Union Global Money Transfer

P '20 President, Western Union Global Money Transfer Jason Moens '99, VP of Product, Flywire

'99, VP of Product, Flywire Judson Althoff P '22, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft

P '22, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft Sanjiv Patel MBA '02, Founder and former President, Lord Nut Levington Gourmet Peanuts

Abby Speicher Carroll MBA '15, CEO and Co-founder, DARTDrones

Randall Ussery MBA '16, Entrepreneur in Residence, Wildcat Venture Partners

Alex Markovitz '10 and Satellite Mode

'10 and Satellite Mode Huntington Library Curators D. Daniel Lewis and Dr. Joel A. Klein

and Dr. Cyril C. Camus '91, Chair, Babson Global Advisory Board, and Chairman, Camus Cognac

'91, Chair, Babson Global Advisory Board, and Chairman, Camus Cognac Jamie Kent '09.

The Academy of Distinguished Entrepreneurs Global Gala & Summit was part of the College's global entrepreneurship summit, Babson Connect: Worldwide. Now in its fifth year, the summit provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to hear from global business leaders and exchange ideas with business leaders from around the world.

Babson offered an exclusive lecture and related exhibition showcasing rare books and manuscripts from the Grace K. Babson Collection of the Works of Sir Isaac Newton. This collection was developed by Grace K. Babson, spouse of Roger W. Babson, and is the third-largest assemblage of Newton materials in the world. Now on loan to the Huntington Library in San Marino, CA, it is used by researchers from around the globe and continues to inspire new generations towards discovery, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The "Forces of Genius: Newton, Babson, and Huntington, from Nature's Laws to Entrepreneurship and Enterprise" lecture was delivered by Huntington Library Curators D. Daniel Lewis and Dr. Joel A. Klein.

Distinguished Sponsors

Platinum

House of Camus

Gold

Fairmont Copley Plaza

Thai Union

Baguette Atelier

Chartwells

DSA Investments

Silver

First Republic Bank

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

