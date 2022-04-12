Babybel Plant-Based Now Available at Retailers Nationwide as Part of Expanded Bel Brands USA Plant-Based Portfolio

The highly anticipated dairy-free snack is available at major U.S. retailers including Whole Foods, Sam's Club, and select Costco locations, with additional distribution anticipated later this year

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following considerable consumer fanfare after an initial announcement in February, Bel Brands USA is excited to announce that Babybel Plant-Based is now available at retailers nationwide. The creamy, delicious plant-based snack can be found at Whole Foods, Sam's Club and Fresh Thyme, as well as select Costco locations in the Southeast.

Perfect for flexitarians and dairy-free consumers alike, cheese lovers can unpeel the goodness of Babybel Plant-Based to discover a soft, smooth, and creamy texture. Babybel Plant-Based was developed by leveraging Bel Brands USA's 150 years of cheese making experience to create a product everyone can enjoy.

"At Bel Brands USA we have a continued commitment to bringing forward great tasting cheese options that meet our consumers' evolving needs, including expanding our portfolio to plant-based offerings" said Shannon Maher, Chief Marketing Officer at Bel Brands USA. "Plant-based snack cheese offerings to-date lack a true dairy flavor and texture. We recognized this gap and went to work to develop this delicious snack so that every cheese-lover has the opportunity to enjoy Babybel."

Mimicking the taste and texture of Mini Babybel, this new snack was crafted to taste like Mozzarella cheese and offers a good source of calcium and B12. And because the iconic new snack needs iconic new packaging, the certified plant-based and dairy-free snack is packaged in Babybel's signature wax coating, now in green to easily identify as plant-based.

"Babybel is an iconic cheese brand, so it was imperative that we delivered a plant-based offering that met the expectations our consumers have when it comes to taste, texture and quality," said Melanie Nemoy, Brand Director at Babybel. "At the end of the day, our fans had the final say on this product after numerous rounds of tasting and refinement."

Babybel Plant-Based is available in a six-count bag at Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme, as well as a 32-count pack at Costco and 20-count pack at Sam's Club, with expanded availability to come throughout 2022. Packaging is made of 80% paper and the wrappers inside are certified home compostable by TUV Austria. Babybel also now offers an alternative way for consumers to recycle products in partnership with Terracycle.

Bel Brands USA offers a growing portfolio of plant-based products, including Boursin Dairy-Free and its wholly plant-based line, Nurishh, in addition to new Babybel Plant-Based. To find Babybel Plant-Based near you or learn more about the creamy dairy-free snack, visit Babybel.com.

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel®, Babybel plus+, and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com

