Babybel Plant-Based White Cheddar Joins Babybel's Dairy-Free Portfolio as its First New Flavor.

The certified dairy-free cheese alternative will be on shelves nationwide starting this May.

CHICAGO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of Babybel Plant-Based last year, which received unsurpassed positive consumer feedback and flew off of store shelves, Babybel® is bringing the first new flavor to its alternative dairy lineup with the introduction of Babybel Plant-Based White Cheddar Cheese Alternative this spring.

Babybel first launched its expansion into the alternative dairy space in 2022, after noticing there was a lack of plant-based snack cheese alternatives that delivered quality taste and texture. Babybel is now thrilled to offer flexitarian and dairy-free consumers another delicious plant-based option with its new Babybel Plant-Based White Cheddar. In the one year since Babybel Plant-Based launched, it has become the #1 new item in sales of all refrigerated vegetarian options, and ranked #1 in trial and repeat of all new non-dairy cheese items, with 60% of sales coming from new buyers1.

Mini Babybel White Cheddar is one of Babybel's most popular cheese flavors since it hit shelves over 10 years ago, which made it the perfect choice for Babybel's first plant-based flavor extension. While the original Babybel Plant-Based has a flavor reminiscent of Mozzarella, this plant-based cheese alternative offers the signature sharp tanginess of cheddar cheese. The individually portioned certified dairy-free snacks are wrapped in the signature Babybel wax, now green to easily distinguish it is plant-based, and in a new 100% paper pouch.

"Babybel Plant-Based has seen an overwhelmingly positive response to-date among flexitarian and vegan shoppers," said Ridhi Barber, Senior Brand Manager at Babybel. "We wanted to continue this momentum and introduce a second dairy-free Babybel snack option in the fan favorite White Cheddar variety."

The new plant-based flavor joins Babybel's existing lineup of cheeses and alternative dairy offerings, which are now available in nine varieties, including:

NEW! Babybel Plant-Based White Cheddar Cheese Alternative

Mini Babybel Monterey Jack Cheese

Mini Babybel Mozzarella Cheese

Mini Babybel Original Cheese

Mini Babybel Light Cheese

Mini Babybel White Cheddar Cheese

Mini Babybel Gouda Cheese

Mini Babybel Sharp Original Cheese

Babybel Plant-Based White Cheddar will be available in six-count pouches at retailers nationwide including Kroger, Hy-Vee, HEB, Albertsons Acme & East, Albertsons Portland, and Certco starting in May. To find Babybel products near you, visit babybel.com/en-us/locator .

About Babybel:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Mini Babybel® and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family! Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group. Bel Brands USA strives to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of entertaining and alternative cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved USA brands include Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh® and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands USA delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. https://belbrandsusa.com/our-brands/

