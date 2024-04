Babylon.js web rendering engine gets 3D enhancements

The latest version of the web rendering engine Babylon .js has arrived with performance and rendering enhancements to support 3D capabilities and more.Version 7.0 of the rendering and game engine was announced on March 28. Directions for getting started with Babylon.js can be found on GitHub.Procedural geometry in version 7.0, also called Node Geometry, lets users create complex geometry at runtime or build time. This removes the need to download large 3D assets. Instead, local machines or devices can use the CPU to create these assets.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel