Babylon To Sell Its IPA Business In California

(RTTNews) - Digital healthcare company Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) Wednesday said it plans to sell its California-based independent physician association business, Meritage Medical Network to focus on its core business.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Meritage Medical Network, a network of about 1,800 physicians, provides physical care in California. Meritage expects to rake in revenue of $400 million for 2022, up from $111 million reported in 2021.

Proceeds from the sale are expected to provide sufficient capital for Babylon's funding requirements through profitability, the company said.

Ali Parsa, Founder and CEO, said: "The sale of our IPA business and streamlining of our reporting and governance processes will result in a more focused business, simpler structure and stronger balance sheet."