BACARDÍ® Rum Announces the Return of its Multi-City BACARDÍ Party Tour Featuring Dance Music Duo Loud Luxury and Supporting Act, TWINSICK

The World's Most-Awarded Rum Brand Is Once Again Touring the Country, Bringing Lively Beats and BACARDÍ Rum Vibes to Select U.S. Cities This Fall

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ rum is excited to announce the return of the BACARDÍ Party Tour, a six-city U.S. tour stopping in some of the most iconic game-day towns in the U.S., bringing live music, delicious cocktails and classic rum vibes to a city near you. For the second year in a row, BACARDÍ has enlisted dance music duo Loud Luxury, as the headlining performer, to bring the rum vibes and get fans excited this fall. BACARDÍ is pleased to announce that in addition to the headliner, the brand is proudly bringing DJ and producer pair TWINSICK on board as the supporting act, joining the world's most-awarded rum brand on its tour to some of the most iconic sports bars and venues in new cities like Charlottesville and Tucson, as well as returning fan favorites like Bloomington, Columbia, Madison and State College.

Comprised of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace, the Canadian-born, international touring DJs, Loud Luxury, are best known for Diamond & muti-platinum records like "Body" and "I'm Not Alright" with Bryce Vine. This summer saw the release of their newest single, "These Nights," alongside an ongoing Las Vegas residency and North American touring schedule. Opening for Loud Luxury this year are Minneapolis natives, Alex Ingalls and Casey Schneider, aka TWINSICK. Known for their popular remixes, they have gained widespread recognition in the genre from the likes of The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Tiësto and more. BACARDÍ is adding TWINSICK into this year's tour to further bring the world's most awarded rum brand's "do what moves you" ethos to life.

"We had such a blast on the BACARDÍ Party Tour last year, so we're pumped to be partnering with the brand again for this year's tour. We're looking forward to touring again with BACARDÍ and adding some new stops across the country, along with our friends, TWINSICK," said Loud Luxury. The guys added, "this year's official tour cocktail is The Afterparty, which we came up with over the summer and can confirm it's absolutely delicious – it's made with BACARDÍ Dragonberry Flavored Rum, cranberry juice and soda, so it's full of flavor and punch – the perfect fall drink."

In addition to this year's official BACARDÍ Party Tour cocktail, The Afterparty (recipe below), BACARDÍ will also unveil its latest flavor innovation, BACARDÍ Mango Chile Flavored Rum, available to sample for the first time at each of the BACARDÍ Party Tour stops. This new flavored rum offering is the perfect balance of sweet mango, chili spice and BACARDÍ white rum, producing a sweet heat flavor that is best served chilled in a single-serve glass with a Tajín or sugar rim.

The Afterparty

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. BACARDÍ Dragonberry Flavored Rum

1.5 oz. Cranberry juice

1.5 oz Soda Water

Lemon wedge for garnish

Method: Build all ingredients into a tall glass filled with ice. Give a quick stir to incorporate and garnish with a lemon wedge.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo BACARDÍ Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. http://www.BACARDÍ.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Loud Luxury

Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit "Body." The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-Platinum across 9 countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms. Since then, the duo released "Love No More" and "I'm Not Alright" (with Bryce Vine) totaling over 400 million streams. In 2020, they released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. With follow-up releases "Like Gold," "Amnesia," and "Turning Me Up," the multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees released their second EP Holiday Hills in 2021. They currently hold a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

About TWINSICK

TWINSICK features the talents of Minneapolis, MN natives Alex Ingalls and Casey Schneider. Upon forming the duo in late 2019, the boys have amassed worldwide attention for their unique spin on dance music. Initially known for their popular remix & mashup hits, TWINSICK gained recognition from the likes of The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, TIESTO, Loud Luxury, Two Friends, and more. As the duo continues to prove themselves in top markets, TWINSICK has performed in top nightclubs from coast to coast in addition to some of their favorite shows being at the largest nightclubs from coast to coast in addition to some of their favorite shows being at the largest colleges across the country. The future is looking bright for TWINSICK in 2022 and beyond, with tons of new music in the pipeline and many late nights behind the decks, the boys are just getting started.

