Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings of Criminal Justice and Criminology Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four 2020 rankings of the best Criminal Justice and Criminology bachelor's degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Criminal Justice and Criminology Degree Programs for 2020 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-criminal-justice-degrees/ )

15 Best Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-criminal-justice-degrees/ )

10 Fastest Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-criminal-justice-degree-online/ )

10 Most Affordable Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Degree Programs for 2020

( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-criminal-justice-degree-online/ )

The Top 3 Best Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Virginia Tech; 2) University of Illinois; 3) Texas A&M University. The Top 3 Online Criminal Justice and Criminology Bachelor's Programs for 2020 are: 1) Penn State World Campus; 2) Syracuse University; 3) Oklahoma State University.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

As BDC editors explain, "For students who want to work in the justice system – whether as law enforcement officers, administrators, or even attorneys – a bachelor's in criminal justice is the place to start." For working professionals in the field, getting a bachelor's in criminal justice may be key to advancement: it "opens opportunities within the criminal justice field, including work in police departments, parole, and the court system" and "offers a stable career that focuses on helping others in your local and state communities." For others, "those who want to work in the fields as investigators, detectives, forensics experts, and criminal psychologists, a bachelor's in criminology is the right move." For most students starting out, "a traditional, on-campus bachelor's, offering mentorship, networking, and connections to employment, is a good choice for those at the beginning of their career."

However, many criminal justice professionals start out with just an associate's degree or certification, and they don't want to leave their job to go back to school. As BDC editors explain, "online opportunities offer the active, exciting, and hands-on experiences that may first begin during training but continue will also as part of a long-term career." However, students need to choose wisely: "The best criminal justice schools should be accredited, with a good reputation. The best colleges should also offer job market networking, with statistical details about the hire rate after completing the program."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

