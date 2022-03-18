|
18.03.2022 06:43:52
Bachem achieves sales of half a billion Swiss francs
Group sales increase to CHF 503.2 million, up 25.2% year-on-year.EBITDA increases from CHF 122.6 million to CHF 157.4 million with a margin of 31.3%.Operating income EBIT increases from CHF 96.7 million to CHF 128.9 million with a margin of 25.6%.Net income increases from CHF 78.1 million to CHF 114.7 million with a margin of 22.8%.Total investments of CHF 130.7 million and creation of 166 new jobs, 149 of them in Switzerland.Board of Directors proposes to increase the dividend by CHF 0.25 to CHF 3.50 per share.Capital increase of CHF 571.6 million net strengthens equity base and secures capacity expansion plans and financial independence2021 was a very good year for Bachem. For the first time, we were able to achieve sales of over half a billion Swiss francs. At the same time, we further improved our profitability. Our team of almost 1’700 employees once again performed magnificently under persistent pandemic conditions. Bachem is well on its way to further expanding its market leadership in peptides and becoming a leading partner for oligonucleotides.Thomas MeierCEOGroup ResultsThe Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) increased sales by 25.2% to CHF 503.2 million in 2021 (local currencies: +26.8%). Operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 28.4% to CHF 157.4 million (local currencies: 32.0%), and operating income (EBIT) increased by 33.4% to CHF 128.9 million (local currencies: 37.9%). This represents a rise of the EBITDA margin to 31.3% (2020: 30.5%) and of the EBIT margin to 25.6% (2020: 24.0%). Net income increased by 46.9% to CHF 114.7 million and a margin of 22.8% of sales (2020: 19.4%).Growth by regionsIn the Europe/Asia region, sales increased from CHF 185.0 million to CHF 270.4 million (+46.2%, local currencies: +46.5%), with strong sales gains from new NCE projects in both Europe and Asia. In the North America region, sales increased from CHF 217.0 million to CHF 232.8 million (+7.3%, local currencies: +9.2%) after having previously grown disproportionately over the past years.Growth by product categorySales grew across all product categories in 2021.In the Commercial API category, sales increased by 13.3% (local currencies: +15.0%) year-on-year to CHF 285.3 million (previous year: CHF 251.7 million), partly due to the acquisition of additional customers.In CMC Development, growth was 48.7% (local currencies: +50.3%) to CHF 173.1 million (previous year: CHF 116.5 million). This was driven by new projects, study progress of existing projects and product approvals.Research & Specialties grew by 32.5% (local currencies: +34.1%) to CHF 44.8 million (previous year: CHF 33.8 million). Growth was driven by specialties, in particular cosmetics, diagnostics and excipients for formulations.OutlookBachem expects sales to increase by an average of 15% per year over the five-year period 2022-2026.Operating income (EBIT) is expected to increase at a higher percentage rate than sales growth within this period.The target of CHF 100 million in sales from the oligonucleotides business is expected to be reached in 2023.Bachem is pursuing an investment program across all sites to expand capacity. The launch of operations for the world’s most modern and largest building for peptide and oligonucleotide production in Bubendorf is planned for 2024. A third site in Switzerland is to strengthen the production network by the end of the decade.Bachem Annual Report 2021 press releasein English Download in German Download The complete annual report 2021, including the slides for the analyst- and media conference can be downloaded in the reports and presentations section of our homepage.About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. 