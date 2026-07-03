Bachem Aktie
WKN: 914589 / ISIN: CH0012530207
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03.07.2026 16:22:56
Bachem and Novo Nordisk redesign SPPS for green chemistry
At Bachem, we are committed to sustainability by taking responsibility towards our employees, society, and the environment. We aim to redesign our processes to minimize the use and generation of hazardous substances and reduce the environmental impact. In the pharmaceutical industry, solvent consumption contributes significantly to the environmental footprint. Research is therefore conducted to decrease solvent volumes or replace hazardous solvents with more environmentally benign alternatives. Both approaches represent impactful innovations in API production processes. We are a leading company in the development and manufacture of peptide and oligonucleotide APIs. In peptide manufacturing, our most important technology and core expertise is the solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), a well-established method for peptide production.Replacing gold standard solvents to provide a greener alternativeIn an effort to make the SPPS a greener technology, we conducted, in collaboration with our partner Novo Nordisk, three studies to propose solvent alternatives to replace the reprotoxic N,N-dimethylformamide (DMF), dichloromethane (DCM), and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP). These solvents are considered the gold standards in SPPS processes for academic research and industrial production facilities alike. They have excellent solubilization and stability properties for reagents and are the best choice in terms of resin swelling. However, they are restricted by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) due to their hazardous nature. Replacing DMF, DCM, and NMP with a greener alternative represents a major challenge but also offers a significant opportunity to reduce the environmental footprint of peptide manufacturing processes.Screening solvents and mixtures of solvents is required for achieving the best physicochemical properties in large scale SPPSIn the first study, we identified solvent viscosity and polarity, in combination, as key physicochemical parameters for SPPS.1 SPPS consists of several steps that require different optimal conditions. The use of binary solvent mixtures enables the desired solvent properties to be achieved in a way that would not be possible with neat solvents alone. In the search for a DMF substitute in large-scale SPPS, we therefore decided to focus on environmental and safety aspects based on the ECHA-REACH status. We selected 19 solvents with an acceptable environmental profile (herein referred to as green solvents) that could be used either neat or as mixtures. We then evaluated them by investigating reagent solubility, solvent stability, and resin swelling. In a series of reagent dissolution, resin swelling, amino acid coupling and Fmoc-removal experiments, we showed that combining solvents offers unprecedented opportunities to predict and fine-tune overall solvent properties for different aspects of SPPS. As a result, we found that binary mixtures of green solvents, e.g. dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO)/ethyl acetate (EtOAc), DMSO/1,3-dioxolane (DOL), and DMSO/2-methyl tetrahydrofuran (2-Me-THF) display polarity and viscosity profiles similar to DMF and are viable, less toxic solvent alternatives for SPPS.SPPS reactor in Bubendorf, SwitzerlandNew binary solvents are a good alternative to DMF and mitigate common side reactions in SPPSIn our second study, we systematically investigated how the composition of green binary solvent mixtures influences Fmoc-removal, amino acid coupling, and common side reactions in SPPS. We showed that the purity profile is not adversely impacted in binary solvent mixtures when compared with DMF.2 The identified green binary solvent mixtures were employed for the synthesis of a range of challenging model peptides and peptide therapeutics on a meaningful scale, demonstrating that binary solvent mixtures are viable green alternatives to DMF in SPPS. We also showed that the polarity and viscosity profile of a binary solvent mixture can be used to predict its usability in SPPS.Furthermore, we demonstrated that varying only the composition of the binary solvent mixture during synthesis represents a novel and simple tool to mitigate certain side reactions in SPPS. Adjusting the ratio of binary solvent mixtures enables the reduction of Arg-lactamization and aspartimide formation. When applied to the synthesis of the peptide therapeutic bivalirudin on a 7.5 mmol scale, we showed that simply adjusting the solvent ratio in a single step of the synthesis significantly suppressed a problematic Arg-lactamization side reaction. These results underline that green binary solvent mixtures can not only replace DMF in SPPS but also provide novel solutions for mitigating common side reactions in SPPS.Expanding the green solvent toolbox using pyrrolidine in less polar solvents for Fmoc-removalIn the third study, we investigated pyrrolidine as an alternative base to piperidine for Fmoc deprotection in SPPS, with the goal of enabling the usage of greener, less-polar solvent systems.3 While coupling reactions generally proceed well in low polarity solvents, the Fmoc-removal with piperidine requires high polarity solvents, limiting the use of less polar but environmentally benign solvent mixtures in SPPS. We demonstrated that pyrrolidine efficiently removes Fmoc groups and scavenges dibenzofulvene even in low polarity solvent mixtures, producing peptide purities comparable to or better than those achieved with piperidine in DMF for several challenging sequences. Although pyrrolidine increases certain side reactions (e.g., diketopiperazine and aspartimide formation), these effects can be mitigated through solvent choice and protecting-group strategies. Scaled-up syntheses of dasiglucagon and bivalirudin further validate the approach, supporting pyrrolidine-based SPPS in selected green binary solvent systems. This expands the solvent toolbox, with pyrrolidine enabling efficient Fmoc deprotection in less polar solvent systems.Making large scale SPPS greenerAt Bachem, technological leadership and innovative strength have been cornerstones of our success since the very beginning of our company. To minimize the environmental impact of chemical processes, we have joined forces with our collaborating partners not only to make the current state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies more sustainable, but also to identify new technologies with the intrinsic potential of a minimal environmental footprint. In our studies in collaboration with Novo Nordisk, we set out to identify environmentally benign solvents suitable for large-scale SPPS of peptide therapeutics at ambient temperature by assessing reagent solubility, resin swelling, amino acid coupling, and Fmoc-removal efficiency in a collection of REACH-compatible neat solvents and selected binary solvent mixtures. These studies showed that binary solvent mixtures are viable alternatives to DMF for the synthesis of therapeutically relevant peptides, paving the way towards greener peptide synthesis.References1 Green Chemistry, 2021, 23, 3295-33112 Green Chemistry, 2021, 23, 3312-33213 ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, 2021, 9, 14202The post Bachem and Novo Nordisk redesign SPPS for green chemistry appeared first on Bachem.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG
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