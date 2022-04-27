|
Bachem Annual General Meeting 2022
All proposals of the Board of Directors approved.Dividend of CHF 3.50 per share.Share split in the ratio 1:5 likely to be implemented on May 5 and will not affect dividend payout.Bachem Holding AG (“Bachem”, SIX: BANB) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2022 has approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. Due to ongoing high infection rates, the AGM took place without shareholders physically present. Shareholders were able to exercise their rights via written or electronically submitted instructions to the independent proxy, who represented 84.3% of a total of 14’750’000 shares.Dr. Kuno Sommer was re-elected for another year as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Nicole Grogg Hötzer, Prof. Dr. Helma Wennemers, Dr. Steffen Lang and Dr. Alex Fässler were also re-elected to the Board of Directors for one year. Dr. Kuno Sommer was elected Chairman of the Compensation Committee, as were Nicole Grogg Hötzer and Dr. Alex Fässler. The shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements of Bachem Holding AG, the consolidated financial statements for the business year 2021, as well as the appropriation of retained earnings and reserves from capital contributions and the total amount of the annual compensation paid to the Board of Directors and to the Corporate Executive Committee. Furthermore, discharge was granted to the members of the Board of Directors and the members of the Corporate Executive Committee for the financial year 2021. MAZARS SA, Zurich was appointed by the AGM as auditor of Bachem Holding AG for the business year 2022 and Paul Wiesli, Zofingen, was appointed as independent proxy of Bachem Holding AG until the end of the next ordinary General Meeting.The Annual General Meeting approved a dividend of CHF 3.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 3, 2022. The last trading day entitling to receive the dividend is April 28, 2022. As of April 29, 2022, the shares will be traded ex-dividend.The Annual General Meeting approved a streamlining of the share structure and a share split in the ratio of 1:5. Thereby all non-listed shares designated “Bachem A” (currently 47.47% of share capital) will be transformed into shares of the type “Bachem B”. Subsequently the nominal value of all shares will be split in a ratio of 1:5, so that the nominal value of each share will amount to CHF 0.01 (previously CHF 0.05). The share split will likely be implemented on May 5 and will not affect dividend payout.Financial calendarMay 3, 2022 Payout date for dividendAugust 25, 2022 Publication of Half-Year Report 2022March 7, 2023 Publication of Annual Report 2022; Media and Analyst conferencein English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. 