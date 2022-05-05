Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Bachem Earns Gold Medal Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis
Bachem has been awarded a gold medal rating for sustainability by EcoVadis, putting it among the 5% most sustainable companies assessed by EcoVadis and among the top 2% of companies in the pharmaceutical supplier sector.EcoVadis is an independent leading global provider of business sustainability ratings, with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. Bachem was already recognized by EcoVadis last year, at that time with a silver rating and a ranking among the most sustainable 24% of the companies assessed. The rating recognizes the company’s performance in areas such as the environment, sustainable procurement, and labor and human rights.“The EcoVadis Gold Rating recognizes our group-wide efforts to run a sustainable and responsible business at Bachem. Sustainability is one of our company’s key strategic foundations. Our main contribution to society is to provide quality products and services to our customers and to support the development and supply of medicines. Expanding on this, we believe at Bachem that companies play a broader role by being responsible towards employees, the environment, society, and customers.”Thomas MeierCEO, BachemWe believe that sustainability is an important strategic foundationAs a company with a long-term orientation, we are grateful to receive such a recognition. Sustainability is one of five strategic foundations that form the basis of everything we do. Bachem’s global footprint includes operations at six sites worldwide. Bachem’s 2021 EcoVadis Gold Rating applies to the entire Group, including the four GMP (good manufacturing practice) sites, where Bachem develops active pharmaceutical ingredients for medicines.Making progress every day to advance environmentally-friendly solutionsBachem has made additional efforts in the last years to expand sustainability management to its suppliers and find green chemistry solutions together with customers. With our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bachem has made sustainability one of our strategic foundations. As such, Bachem has set long-term targets for the group in the field of occupational health and safety, diversity, and equal opportunity as well as in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.At Bachem, we are passionate about becoming an even more eco-friendly contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO). Sustainability has many facets and is a value that we live every day. About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. 