Bachem expands presence in northwestern Switzerland. New production site planned in Sisslerfeld.
The third Bachem site in Switzerland will be built in Sisslerfeld in the municipality of Eiken (canton of Aargau), joining sites in Bubendorf (canton Basel-Land) and Vionnaz (canton of Valais).The acquired site offers space for further expansion steps to increase the production capacity of the Bachem Group and thus to create a total of up to 3,000 new jobs.In a first step, Bachem plans investments of CHF 750 million and the creation of more than 500 new jobs by 2030.The expansion at the Bubendorf site is progressing according to plan with a total investment volume of about CHF 550 million and around 800 new jobs in the next three years.The Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) announced today that it has agreed to acquire an undeveloped site in Sisslerfeld (municipality of Eiken, canton of Aargau) from the company DSM in stages. The purchase of the first plot has been completed, with the others to follow over the coming years. The companies have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.The new site will be the second in northwestern Switzerland and the third in Switzerland, following Bubendorf (Canton Basel-Land) and Vionnaz (Canton Valais). The new site is expected to be operational by the end of the decade with a first production building for peptides and oligonucleotides. Peptides and oligonucleotides are complex molecules that are increasingly used as active medical ingredients for the treatment of a wide range of diseases such as diabetes or cancer.In a first step, investments of CHF 750 million and the creation of more than 500 new jobs are planned until 2030. The overall site (with an area of up to 155,000 m2) offers space for further expansion of the Bachem Group’s production capacity and for the creation of a total of up to 3,000 new jobs. Details on the further procedure and the expected start of construction will be communicated after completion of the planning phase from 2024.The expansion across all of Bachem’s sites, especially in Bubendorf, continues to progress according to plan. In Bubendorf, the company’s largest production facility to date for the manufacture of large quantities of peptides and oligonucleotides is currently under construction (Building “K” – TIDES FABrication Plant). This plant is scheduled to become operational in 2024. The total volume of investments in Bubendorf over the next three years amounts to about CHF 550 million and is expected to lead to an increase in the workforce at the site by 800 employees to then a total of more than 2,000 employees. Bachem is also currently investing in the expansion of capacities across its global production network at the sites in Vionnaz (Switzerland), Torrance (USA), Vista (USA) and St. Helens (UK).The new site will once more significantly increase our production capacity. In addition to the ongoing investments in Bubendorf, it underlines our strong presence in northwestern Switzerland. We appreciate the strong and trusting cooperation with the municipalities and the cantonal authorities. In the region alone, our workforce has almost doubled in the past five years with 1,200 colleagues who work in our team here today.Thomas MeierCEOThe selection of Sisslerfeld as a future new site followed a multi-stage selection process. The decision in favor of a site within northwestern Switzerland was made early on for Bachem due to the region’s strong locational conditions (including a skilled workforce, a network of suppliers, and a high concentration of pharmaceutical and chemical companies). The specific property in Sisslerfeld was finally selected primarily because of a further increase in space requirements. Bachem would like to thank all institutions with which the company was involved with during the search for the site location, for their positive and constructive cooperation.Press release on new production sitein English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. For more information:Bachem Holding AG Dr. Daniel Grotzky Head Group Communications Media: media[at]bachem.com Investors: ir[at]bachem.com
