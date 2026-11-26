(RTTNews) - Bachem Holding AG (BCHMY, BCHMF, BANB.SW), a Swiss biotechnology company, on Thursday unveiled its new corporate strategy and financial targets through 2031, expecting improved EBITDA margin and annual sales growth through fiscal 2031.

By 2031, Bachem is targeting an EBITDA margin of 33 percent-35 percent.

Between 2025 and 2031, the company projects average annual sales growth of 15 percent-18 percent in local currencies, a growth faster than the market, based on fiscal 2025 sales of 695 million Swiss francs.

Bachem said it expects the CDMO market for TIDES active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to grow at an average annual rate of 10 percent-15 percent between 2025 and 2031.

At its Capital Markets Day in Zurich, Bachem aims said it to grow faster than the CDMO market for TIDES active pharmaceutical ingredients while continuing to increase profitability.

The company plans investments equivalent to 25 percent-30 percent of sales for the years 2027 to 2031, which will be concentrated in the early years of the planning period.

With the funds, the firm primarily aims for the further expansion of the Bubendorf and Sisslerfeld sites and for expanding capacity in the United States.

Anne Stoller, CEO of Bachem, stated, "Our new strategy clearly sets the direction for the next phase of growth. We are strengthening our leading position in the peptide business and systematically developing our oligonucleotide business further. With targeted investments in innovation and capacity, we are laying the foundation for profitable growth."

The company further said it intends to accelerate development and production processes, and aims to adapt capacity flexibly to customer demand and further strengthen long-term partnerships.