Bachem in Generics - Leading by experience
Complex generic APIs are not all created equallyGenerics are often seen as only copies of an existing drug. But they are much more than that! Making generics is complex and requires mastering a broad range of skills – from the legal aspect of acquiring new products for the portfolio, to quickly bringing safe products to market. Deep experience and effective regulatory support, filing and manufacturing processes are necessary as well as a strong distribution strategy. At Bachem, we are aware of the challenges for generics companies who must deliver the right products, at the right time, and at the right cost while thoroughly monitoring product safety. This leaves little or no room for inefficiency and it is of the utmost importance to find the right partner to help their business to successfully deliver their generic masterpiece. We know that it needs more to create active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for generics than than simply following a recipe. The support and services around the molecule are critical. With our passion and expertise, we give our customers all the ingredients for a worry-free API supply experience and successful launch.Bachem goes the extra mileChallenges in generics are not typically solved by a single service offering, but through a multidisciplinary approach, which enhances commercial success though innovation and operational excellence and manages risk, regulatory, and compliance issues. At Bachem, we understand this. That’s why we go the extra mile to offer comprehensive services and an all-around positive experience to our customers.With more than 50 years of experience, we have built outstanding regulatory expertise to provide a complete generic API package to meet your needs. Bachem offers an unmatched portfolio with comprehensive documentation at the right scale for you. We can fulfil your needs from a few grams to multi-kilograms to tenth of tons of generic API with timely delivery. Because we manufacture some of our own starting materials, we can ensure a safe and sustainable supply chain. Innovation is in our backbone to continuously improve our processes, and thus their efficiency. We explore new technologies to meet emerging generic API opportunities at high quality, minimized lead time and the right cost.Bachem is your partner of choice when it comes to meeting rising demandWith our proven ability to manufacture complex API, to meet the quality requirements plus our track record of regulatory experience we are the partner of choice for generics.We tackle challenges together with our customers to provide cost-effective medicines for many patients. We strive to simplify our partners’ lives by reducing the complexity of manufacturing and focusing on mutual success. Our continuous investment in capacity and automation for higher quality and sustainability makes us the perfect partner for your project.See how you can benefit from our portfolio of peptide and small-molecule GenericsPeptide APIBachem has established long-term contracts with important industrial partners, being a reliable, independent and financially solid company. We are proud about our many long-term supply agreements on generic API for example with AstraZeneca and Debiopharm. APICEP/DMFApplicationLocationAtosibanDMFReproductive MedicineCHBivalirudinDMFCardiovascular DiseaseCHBuserelinDMFOncology, Reproductive MedicineCHCalcitoninPaget‘s disease, Hypercalcemia and OsteoporosisUSAGlucagonDMFDiabetes MellitusCHGonadorelin AcetateCEP / DMFOncology, Reproductive MedicineCHGoserelin AcetateCEP / DMFOncology, Reproductive MedicineCHIcatibant AcetateDMFHereditary AngioedemaCHLanreotideDMFOncologyUSALeuprolide AcetateCEP / DMFOncologyCHOctreotide AcetateCEP / DMFOncologyCHSomatostatinCEP GastritisCHTeriparatide Acetate / pTH (1-34) (human)DMFOsteoporosisUSATetracosactideDMFOncology, DiagnosticsCHTriptorelin AcetateDMFOncology, Reproductive MedicineCHTriptorelin PamoateDMFOncology, Reproductive MedicineCH(Arg8)-VasopressinDMFDiabetes InsipidusUSALiraglutideDMFDiabetes MellitusUSA/CHSemaglutide*DMFDiabetes MellitusCHSmall Molecule APIAll small molecule API sold to tenth of tons by Bachem are manufactured in our site in Vionnaz. APICEP/DMFApplicationLocationCarbidopaCEP, DMFEpilepsy and Parkinson‘s DiseaseCHEtomidateCEP, DMFSedatives and AnestheticsCHPropofolCEP, DMFSedatives and AnestheticsCHCommercial APILearn why we have the reputation as a reliable GMP manufacturer of NCEs and high-demand generic products.find out more >>About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. 