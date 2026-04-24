Bachem Aktie
WKN: 914589 / ISIN: CH0012530207
|
24.04.2026 06:54:40
Bachem inaugurates Building K in Bubendorf, strengthening large-scale production of modern APIs
Building K is Bachem’s response to the rapidly growing global demand for peptide and oligonucleotide active ingredientsBachem is strategically evolving its business model from a pure CDMO towards a CMO with industrial-scale manufacturing capabilitiesThe Bubendorf site represents more than 50 years of growth, innovation, and strong regional rootsWith the inauguration of Building K, Bachem marks another significant milestone at its Bubendorf site. The new production facility is specifically designed for industrial-scale manufacturing and enables the company to further respond to the increasing demands of the global pharmaceutical and biotech markets.Building K is part of Bachem’s comprehensive investment program to expand its global production capacities. In the 2025 financial year alone, Bachem invested CHF 332.6 million, including major projects such as Building K and the modernization and further development of its international site network. With these investments, Bachem underlines its long-term commitment to reliably ensuring the supply of modern active ingredients and to strengthening Switzerland’s position in the long-term.While Bachem has historically been recognized as a CDMO with strong development and manufacturing expertise, Building K represents the next step: a targeted expansion towards a CMO with industrial-scale, high-volume production capabilities.Since its founding over 50 years ago, Bachem has evolved from a local company into a leading global supplier of peptide and oligonucleotide active ingredients. Bubendorf is where this success story began and remains the heart of its industrial development. With Building K, Bachem continues this journey.Fore more information:Patrick BarthHead Group Communications & External AffairsTel.: +41 58 595 4522Media: media@bachem.comAbout BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For further information, see www.bachem.com.The post Bachem inaugurates Building K in Bubendorf, strengthening large-scale production of modern APIs appeared first on Bachem.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bachem AG
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.