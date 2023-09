Bachem reorganizes responsibilities in the Corporate Executive Committee and increases focus on capacity expansion and efficiency improvement

Bachem (SIX: BANB) announced today that the company is reorganizing responsibilities in the Corporate Executive Committee in order to focus more on the expansion of manufacturing capacities for active medical ingredients and efficient production.Thomas Meier, CEO of the Bachem Group, will assume the duties of Chief Operations Officer (COO) in addition to his current responsibilities with immediate effect. He will thus have combined responsibility for the strategic and operational direction of manufacturing.The current COO, Roland Schürmann, will assume the newly created role of Head Operational Excellence (OPEX) with the same effect and will primarily be responsible for productivity improvement initiatives resulting from the change in the product portfolio towards larger manufacturing volumes. In this role, Roland Schürmann will report to the CFO, Alain Schaffter, and will no longer be part of the Corporate Executive Committee. Our order books are very well filled for the coming years. Our aim now is to implement the capacity expansion, which is already running ahead at full speed, even more efficiently and in a more targeted manner. As a long-standing expert in the development and production of peptides, our CEO, Thomas Meier, is ideally suited to take direct responsibility for the tasks associated with capacity expansion. Roland Schürmann, with his extensive process and quality experience, will be able to support us optimally as Head Operational Excellence.Kuno SommerChairman of the Board, BachemPress Release on Management Changein English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.For more information:Bachem Holding AGDr. Daniel GrotzkyHead Group CommunicationsMedia: media[at]bachem.comInvestors: ir[at]bachem.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Zum vollständigen Artikel