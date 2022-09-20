Bachem signs large volume contracts for peptides

Two contracts signed with order volumes of CHF 25 million in 2023 and CHF 150 million in 2024.Potential for significantly larger orders for the following years under negotiation.Companies agree to maintain customer confidentiality.Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) today announced that it has signed two contracts to provide large volumes of peptides. Manufacturing is to primarily take place at Bachem’s new large-scale production facility currently under construction in Bubendorf, Switzerland (Building «K»).These contracts cover order volumes at an equivalent value of CHF 25 million in 2023 and CHF 150 million in 2024. The parties are currently in negotiations regarding further significantly higher orders for the following years. The companies have agreed not to disclose additional details and respect customer confidentiality.We are excited about the recently signed agreements and the trust in our work. The need for peptide manufacturing and development capabilities across the biopharma industry is growing at a fast pace. That is why we are rapidly and consistently expanding our manufacturing base. Thomas MeierCEOBachem is pursuing an investment program across all sites to expand capacity. The company is constructing a modern large-scale facility for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides at its Bubendorf site (Building «K» – TIDES FABrication Plant). The facility is scheduled to open in 2024. Construction began in 2021, a total investment of CHF 220 million from the start of the project is budgeted for the first phase, with an additional investment of CHF 150 million budgeted for a second expansion phase. In its final form, the building will more than double manufacturing capacity at Bachem’s Bubendorf site and strongly leverage green chemistry and automation technologies. A third site in Switzerland is to strengthen the production network by the end of the decade. The search for an appropriate location is at an advanced stage. Bachem is also investing into capability expansion across its global manufacturing network at sites in Vionnaz (Switzerland), Torrance (USA), Vista (USA) and St. Helens (UK).Press release on large volume contracts for peptidein English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. With 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. For more information:Bachem Holding AG Dr. Daniel Grotzky Head Group Communications Media: media[at]bachem.com Investors: ir[at]bachem.com