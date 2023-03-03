Bachem signs long-term cooperation agreement for the development and supply of peptides

Framework agreement signed with a total committed order volume of more than CHF 500 million for the period of 2027-2031 following a joint development project.Order volumes diversify the order book for building “K” in Bubendorf, Bachem’s largest-scale production facility to date, currently under construction.Companies agree to maintain customer confidentiality.Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) today announced that it has signed a new framework agreement to provide large volumes of peptides following a joint development project. Manufacturing is to primarily occur at Bachem’s new large-scale production facility (Building “K”) currently under construction in Bubendorf. The order covers a committed volume at an equivalent value of over CHF 500 million for the five-year period of 2027-2031, with significant upside potential.The companies have agreed not to disclose additional details and respect customer confidentiality.Bachem is making a major contribution to supplying the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with complex active ingredients for medicines. I am pleased that with this new and important development and supply agreement, we can further diversify our portfolio of long-term customer projects. We are currently addressing the growing global demand for peptide production capacities with an extensive investment program.Thomas MeierCEOBachem is pursuing an investment program across all sites to expand capacity. The company is constructing a modern large-scale facility for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides at its Bubendorf site (Building «K» – TIDES FABrication Plant) with the potential to double the manufacturing capacity at the site. The facility is scheduled to open in 2024. In October 2022, Bachem further announced its purchase of land for a third site in Switzerland in Eiken, Canton of Aargau, which is intended to further strengthen the production network from the end of the decade onward. Bachem is also investing in capacity expansion across its global manufacturing network at sites in Vionnaz (Switzerland), Torrance (USA), Vista (USA), and St. Helens (UK).Press release on long-term cooperation agreement for the development and supply of peptidesin English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.For more information:Bachem Holding AG Dr. Daniel Grotzky Head Group Communications Media: media[at]bachem.com Investors: ir[at]bachem.comThis publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe”, “assume”, “expect”, “forecast”, “project”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Bachem Holding AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Bachem Holding AG assumes no responsibility to up-date forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.