16.12.2022 05:30:29
Bachem signs long-term follow-on contract for peptides
Contract signed with a total minimum order volume of CHF 1 billion over a five-year period from 2025-2029.Companies agree to maintain customer confidentiality.Bachem Group (SIX: BANB) today announced the signing of a further work order for the delivery of large volumes of peptides for a minimum total of CHF 1 billion over a five-year period from 2025-2029, which follows the conclusion of two large volume contracts announced on 20 September 2022.The companies have agreed not to disclose additional details and respect customer confidentiality.We are very pleased about this follow-up order and the renewed confidence in our work. Long-term collaborations are important for us and our partners: they enable us to reliably plan the development and utilization of production capacities. The revenues from this collaboration will help us meet our growth targets and strengthen our market leadership in peptides.Thomas MeierCEOBachem is pursuing an investment program across all sites to expand capacity. A modern large-scale facility for the manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides (Building «K» – TIDES FABrication Plant) with the potential to double the manufacturing capacity at the Bubendorf site. A new site in Switzerland is planned in Eiken (canton of Aargau) and is intended to further strengthen the production network from the end of the decade onward. Bachem is also investing into capacity expansion across its global manufacturing network at sites in Vionnaz (Switzerland), Torrance (USA), Vista (USA) and St. Helens (UK).Press release on long-term follow-on contract for peptidesin English Download in German Download About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides.With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services.Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
