14.11.2022 15:30:49
Bachem Welcomes New Site Manager in Torrance: Luckner Ulysse
Bachem is pleased to announce that Luckner Ulysse will take on the role of Site Manager in Torrance (USA).Luckner’s successful track record includes over two decades of experience in various manufacturing positions in both the CDMO and pharmaceutical industries.He will commence his new role effective 14 November 2022.Luckner Ulysse succeeds Frank Dettner, who will take over as site manager in Bubendorf (CH) in 2023.Luckner joins Bachem from Merck & Co. LLC, where he was most recently the Lead for Global Supply Business Development for Latin America, supporting corporate transactions and licensing agreements in that region. Before that, Luckner was the North America Regional Lead for External Manufacturing Operations, where he oversaw Merck’s external supplier network in the drug product/packaging sector.He has over twenty years of experience in manufacturing leadership positions in both CDMO and the pharmaceutical industry. Previously, he held various senior leadership roles in Technical Operations, CMC, and operations at Merck and AMRI (now Curia). At Curia, he previously held the role of Vice President of Chemical Development.I am humbled and delighted to be joining the Bachem team as the site manager of the Torrance facility, a key R&D and commercialization center in the US. The name Bachem evokes a level of standard, expertise and quality to be expected when it comes to Peptides and Oligonucleotides. I look forward to contributing to Bachem’s next strategic growth phase while keeping the patients and our customers at the center of all that we do.Luckner UlysseSite Manager Torrance, Bachem Americas, Inc.Luckner holds a PhD in organic chemistry from Purdue University and an MBA from American University in Washington DC. Luckner will report to Anne-Kathrin Stoller (Chief Operating Officer, Bachem Americas, Inc) and will contribute significantly to Bachem’s continued growth with his extensive experience.The GMP site in Torrance is Bachem Americas’s center of excellence for developing peptide new chemical entities (NCEs) and has a strong manufacturing and analytical expertise to achieve successful commercialization. I am very excited about Luckner Ulysse joining us and I am convinced that he will contribute greatly to working closely with our customers to provide ingredients for life-saving treatments.Anne-Kathrin StollerChief Operating Officer, Bachem Americas, Inc.Bachem has the largest number of qualified peptide and oligonucleotide specialists in the world. We are convinced that they are the basis of our success.We, therefore, strive to attract, retain and develop highly motivated and qualified employees. For Bachem, ethically correct behavior and integrity are essential prerequisites for sustainable business success and guarantee equal opportunities for all, regardless of age, gender, religion, ethnic origin or nationality.At Bachem, we are proud of our corporate culture of passion and commitment. Working hand in hand with our customers to bring medical progress to patients is the motivation that drives us every day.Our leadershipWould you like to get to know more of Bachem’s leadership team?Click here >>Our people & cultureOr about our people & culture, one of our strategic foundations?Click here >>About BachemBachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. With over 50 years of experience and expertise Bachem provides products for research, clinical development and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with headquarters in Switzerland and locations in Europe, the US and Asia. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Bachem Holding AG"
