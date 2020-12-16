Bachoco Reaches an Agreement to Invest in RYC Alimentos in Mexico

CELAYA, Mexico, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V. ("Bachoco" or "the Company") (NYSE: IBA; BMV: Bachoco), announced today that an agreement has been reached to invest in the company RYC Alimentos (RYC), a multiprotein processor and distributor with productive operations in Puebla, Mexico.

Founded in 1983, RYC is a meat processor and distributor mainly of beef, pork, and chicken with national coverage that participates in all the distribution channels with fresh and value-added products. This, along with the effort of more than 900 employees, has allowed RYC to be among the leading companies in its field.

Rodolfo Ramos, Bachoco´s CEO, stated:

"This agreement is in line with our inorganic growth strategy, allowing us to keep solidly moving towards the consolidation in animal proteins as well as in value-added products. At the same time, with this investment we reinforce our commitment of contributing with the nourishment of our consumers.

The Mexican antitrust authorities, COFECE, will properly review this business agreement. Therefore, once authorized, more details of the transaction will be given.

We expect to integrate this transaction as soon as possible and capture the opportunities we have identified. "

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Industrias Bachoco is the leader in the Mexican poultry industry, and one of the largest poultry producers globally.

The Company was founded in 1952, and became a public Company in 1997, via a public offering of shares on the Mexican and The New York Stock Exchange. Bachoco is a vertically integrated Company headquartered in Celaya, Guanajuato located in Central Mexico. Its main business lines are: chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. Bachoco owns and manages more than a thousand facilities, organized in nine productive complexes and 66 distribution centers in Mexico, and a productive complex in the United States. Currently the Company employs more than 28,000 people. The Company is rated AAA (MEX) , the highest rating awarded by Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V., and HR AAA which signals that the Company and the offering both have the highest credit quality by HR Ratings de Mexico S.A. de C.V.

