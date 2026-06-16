AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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16.06.2026 16:45:00
Back Below $90, Is AST SpaceMobile Stock Finally a Buy?
The SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO has sucked all the liquidity out of the rest of the space economy stock boom. AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) -- a satellite internet start-up that was once up 2,000% over the last three years -- has fallen 38% from its all-time high to $82.Yet, when you look at some metrics, AST SpaceMobile may be ahead of SpaceX in deploying satellites to create a constellation of direct-to-device internet capability, which could have an addressable market in the hundreds of billions. Does that make the stock a buy-the-dip, contrarian play after the SpaceX IPO?Starlink is the revolutionary high-speed satellite internet service developed by SpaceX. Launched with its own rockets, the constellation now has thousands of satellites in orbit and serves over 10 million customers worldwide. Started just a few years ago, the Starlink segment generates over $11 billion in annual revenue and is growing 50% year over year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
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12.05.26
|Vor SpaceX-Börsengang: AST SpaceMobile verfehlt Erwartungen - Rocket Lab-Aktie auch schwächer (finanzen.at)
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10.05.26
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Raumfahrt-Panne trifft Aktie: AST SpaceMobile nach Fehlplatzierung durch Bezos‘ Blue Origin unter Druck (finanzen.at)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: AST SpaceMobile A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)