Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
20.02.2026 05:06:00
Back Near $1,000, Is Costco Stock a Buy Now?
Shares of membership-based wholesale retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are once again trading at levels near $1,000 after rising about 15% this year, crushing the S&P 500. Is the stock's strong outperformance a sign that shares are undervalued, or does its recent rise make the investment decision to buy even more difficult?Ultimately, the investing question with Costco stock is not whether the company is executing. That's arguably its specialty -- consistently strong execution month in and month out. The bigger question for investors is whether the fundamentals are strong enough to justify the price investors are still paying for the stock.And at today's valuation, I do not think they are.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!