17.05.2023 21:18:00

Back To Basics In 2023 with James A. Norkawich

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 had been a breakthrough year for James A. Norkawich with his collaborations, Artist series, Tribute songs, Classical and Classical Crossover material and not to mention his debut Christmas release "A Connecticut Christmas" and subsequent follow up albums and singles for the holiday season, the question everyone wants to know is simply this.

Summertime

What's Next?

In 2023, Norkawich has gotten back to basics with a rich flavor of Jazz Standards, fresh new pop material and plans to release a series of albums as well as new and fresh music with other artists that is sure to create a new palate over many genres.

In addition to music being released, Norkawich plans to return to the TV, Radio and Podcast Circuit (On Stage VP Music Podcast – which can be found on YouTube), and other print and recorded medium.

Later this Summer, Norkawich Plans to return to the performance arenas with his mix and blend and brand of music for all ages.

Also Coming this year… A new fresh website for visitors and fans and more of an interactive platform for fans, musicians, and everyone to enjoy.

Please Like, Follow and Subscribe on social media!

Thank you and we will catch you on the flip side.

James A. Norkawich

Website for James A. Norkawich - www.jamesanorkawich.com 

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JNorkawichMusic 

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@jamesanorkawich 

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamesanorkawich/ 

Official Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/JamesANorkawich 

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/6qi5IQRl3iahaR75zA6LuD?si=grs8MVfsTGOuPCYsRX3AFg 

Amazon Music - https://music.amazon.com/artists/B09W32VGPQ/james-a-norkawich?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_m3sK4yjMp7L1BsdfwJ5fHS46F 

Deezer - https://deezer.page.link/ekDRVg4mFX7vHyHP8 

I-Tunes - https://music.apple.com/us/artist/james-a-norkawich/1615404089 

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCruW2ckvS-OYoNRqIQsSJGA 

Contact: connecticutartistsllc@proton.me

You Amaze Me

My Funny Valentine

Night and Day

My Foolish Heart

Elaine's Song

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-basics-in-2023-with-james-a-norkawich-301827731.html

SOURCE Connecticut Artists LLC

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow startet höher -- ATX fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street legt im Freitagshandel zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen