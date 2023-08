Back to school: do uniforms really need to cost a fortune?

Different rules mean some parents have to shell out for pricey gear while others buy on the high streetThe cost of living crisis means buying school uniforms is an even bigger concern than usual for many parents this year. And if your child is starting a new school or moving up to secondary level, it can mean starting over and shelling out for expensive bespoke items such as blazers and jumpers, on top of the usual staples.As with many things, this is one of those areas of spending that is a real lottery. While some schools still require parents to fork out on pricey gear that can only be bought from specialist shops, others will let you buy the whole lot on the high street, allowing some to take advantage of low-cost deals such as Aldi and Lidl’s £5 “uniform bundles” (typically two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and trousers or skirt). Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel