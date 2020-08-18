Back to School Health and Wellness with Terra Wellington

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's that time of year for parents to gear up for kids returning to school. And whether it's online school, homeschooling, or sending your child to a regular campus, health and wellness is on everyone's mind. Parents are looking for ways they can take care of themselves and their family. Recently, Wellness Lifestyle Contributor, teamed with Tom's of Maine, Enfagrow and Zenni to share her back to school tips for healthy habits, nutrition, and all that screen time.

Keep Up with Healthy Habits:

One of the first back to school tips is to get regular sleep. This can help people de-stress and have energy for each day. Also, set up regular exercise, especially if kids aren't having recess or P.E. at school.

Finally, be sure to keep up with simple oral health, such as brushing and flossing. But sometimes kids might need a little extra motivation.

One of the leading natural toothpaste companies, Tom's of Maine, has a great-tasting kids toothpaste called Silly Strawberry. It can make brushing fun, with a delicious real fruit flavor that kids love. It's made with 100 percent naturally derived ingredients and the tube is recyclable, which is a huge plus. It's available in fluoride and fluoride free, with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

Look for High Nutrition Options:

It can certainly be easy to snack a lot when everyone is home more. However, it's important to make it a point to have snacks on hand that have a high nutritional value.

With toddlers, sometimes they can be picky eaters. However, the first 1000 days are crucial in a child's life, and poor nutrition during this period could have lasting effects, especially if the little one isn't getting enough vitamins and nutrients like iron and DHA for brain development, and vitamin D for bone growth.

In fact, studies found that children who were iron insufficient during their first year exhibited cognitive and socioemotional developmental impairments by age of 5.

Additionally, 76% of U.S. toddlers have an inadequate intake of Vitamin D, and the transition from infant formula or breast milk to cow's milk can lead to an 80% drop in DHA consumption.

One thing to do for toddlers age 1-to-3 is to help close the nutritional gaps with something like Enfagrow. It's a toddler nutritional drink that provides brain-building DHA, iron, vitamins, and prebiotics. In fact, Enfagrow supports growth with as much iron as over 2 gallons of milk. It is easy to use and gives parents peace of mind.

Make Good Choices with Your Eye Health:

This school year, many students will be spending more time than ever in front of screens and digital devices.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says that while screen time has increased at home due to COVID, parents should still try to encourage non-screen time activities. As one of our back to school tips, try household chores, traditional book reading, and getting outdoors.

Now, for that screen time — protect children's eyes with blue-light blocking glasses. Because studies have shown that blue light, which comes from digital screens, can cause eye strain, headaches, blurred vision, dry eye, and interrupted sleep.

Zenni has some great solutions. Zenni has more than 300 styles of children's affordable glasses, with frames starting at $6.95 — even for toddlers. This includes blue-light-blocking glasses called "Blokz," which can be added to any lens to help absorb blue light. Zenni's Trivex feature makes the glasses impact resistant — which is really great for active kids! Zenni's Blokz Trivex glasses combine safety, comfort and style for the classroom, home or playground.

