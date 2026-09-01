

EQS-Media / 01.09.2026 / 09:28 CET/CEST



Back to School, New Kids’ Channels: Fix&Foxi and RiC.today launch in Poland

Orange Polska becomes the first Polish operator to distribute both channels

Warsaw/Munich, 1 September 2026 – Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE) has launched its kids’ channels RiC.today and Fix&Foxi in Poland, marking the company’s entry into the Polish market.

The launch introduces YFE’s international English-language educational channel RiC.today and a fully localised Polish-language version of Fix&Foxi Channel, created especially for local audiences. With the launch, Poland joins more than 70 countries worldwide where YFE’s family channels are already available.

Orange Polska will be the first operator in the country to add both channels to its television offer, in a partnership facilitated by MediaSpurs, YFE’s representative in Poland.

Armin Schnell, Executive Vice President Sales at YFE, said:

“Our channels are already present in over 70 countries, but every new market brings something different. In Poland, viewers have access to many kids’ channels — that’s exactly why quality and trust matter more than ever. We’re not here to add more noise, but to offer something families can rely on every day.”

Fix&Foxi Channel, one of Europe’s most recognised family channels, is based on the legendary comic characters created by German illustrator Rolf Kauka. With more than 780 million comics sold across the globe, Fix&Foxi stands as a true classic reinvented for today’s audiences – bringing generations together through fun, imagination, and heart. The Polish feed will include full localisation with Polish dubbing and a locally curated schedule.

The channel offers a safe, non-violent environment for children aged 4–12, promoting positive values, creativity, and family co-viewing. Its programming combines beloved animated classics with modern edutainment – featuring smart heroes, strong female characters, and inspiring adventures.

The line-up will include well-known series already familiar to Polish audiences, such as:

– Little Bear: a heartwarming adventure about friendship and courage;

– Marvin, the tap-dancing Horse: a colourful story full of humour and imagination;

– Timothy goes to School: an educational favourite loved by children and parents alike;

- Oscar the Balloonist: takes young viewers on exciting sky-high adventures, exploring nature, science and the wonders of the world.

Alongside these, the channel will introduce new and exclusive titles premiering for the first time in

Poland - This mix of familiar favourites and new discoveries will make Fix&Foxi Channel Poland a go-to family destination for safe, engaging, and meaningful entertainment.

RiC.today, YFE’s international educational channel, complements the offer with high-quality English-language programming that helps children learn through stories, music, and discovery. Developed in collaboration with educators and psychologists, it focuses on language, science, art, and nature, turning everyday topics into playful learning experiences.

Just in time for the new school year, RiC.today is also introducing new programming in September. From September 7, Beadies and Friends brings music, imagination and play together to support early learning, while popular show Tutenstein continues to take young viewers on a fun, mummy-filled animated adventure with plenty of comedy, action and friendship.

Lukasz Wysocki, Managing Director of MediaSpurs, YFE’s representative in Poland, said:

“Polish families already have plenty of children’s channels to choose from — what makes Fix&Foxi Channel -stand out is the way it combines familiar international quality with a local touch. Starting with Orange, one of the most forward-thinking operators on the market, gives us a partner that shares this same attention to detail and quality.”

Both channels launch in Poland on September 1, 2026, and will be available to Orange Polska customers on EPG positions 563 for Fix&Foxi Channel and 577 for RiC.today. Further carriage agreements are being developed, with additional operator announcements and promotional activities planned.

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For media inquiries, please contact:

Lukasz Wysocki:

Managing Director @ MediaSpurs

E: lukasz@mediaspurs.com

M: +48 572 272 194

www.linkedin.com/in/wysockilukasz

Laurence Robinet:

Chief Broadcast Officer @ YFE

E: laurence.robinet@yfe.tv

M: +49 160 883 65 62

About MediaSpurs

MediaSpurs

MediaSpurs is a Warsaw-based consultancy specialising in market strategy, distribution, commercial partnerships, marketing and communications across the media and entertainment sector. The company helps international media brands launch and grow across CEE, from developing market-entry strategies and securing channel carriage and content deals to building partnerships and delivering local marketing and communications.

MediaSpurs works with international broadcasters, streaming platforms, content studios and media technology companies, combining deep regional expertise, strong industry relationships and hands-on local execution.

About About Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE)

Your Family Entertainment AG (YFE):

The Munich-based German company Your Family Entertainment AG stands as a leading producer and distributor of high-quality children's and family programming. YFE owns and operates one of Europe's largest channel-independent libraries. Each content piece is meticulously curated to be educational, entertaining, and devoid of violence. Further expanding its offerings, YFE powers the globally recognized pay TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV", the free-to-air "RiC TV", and a myriad of mobile and digital channels. In December 2021, YFE celebrated a strategic alliance by welcoming Kartoon Studios (NYSE: TOON) as its significant shareholder, forging a robust path to a global "Content with a Purpose" collaboration.

Fix&Foxi Channel

Fix&Foxi is the prestigious channel from Europe for children and the whole family – hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes, Fix&Foxi TV shows an optimal mix of pedagogically valuable entertainment and educational content as well as monthly highlights and first runs with its 24-hour program. All programs on Fix&Foxi TV are high-quality, non-violent, entertaining and therefore guaranteed "kids safe" and "brand safe".

RiC.today

RiC.today is the English-language learning channel of Your Family Entertainment AG, which is specially designed to teach children and young people English in an entertaining way. With a mix of educational programs and entertaining content, RiC.today supports language acquisition in a playful way and is aimed at families who want to introduce their children to the English language at an early stage.