Bad Dreams of Tooth Loss Highlight Effectiveness of Good Dental Habits and Care, says Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 13 article on MSN Lifestyle reports on the oddly common phenomenon of teeth falling out as the subject of vivid dreams. The article notes that almost 40 percent of the population has had a dream about their teeth "breaking, rotting or even falling out." While science and common sense seem to suggest that stress is the most likely factor at play, the article also offers more spiritual or abstract explanations. Los Angeles county-based dental center Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that, while a dentist cannot do much to prevent dreams of teeth loss from occurring, a good dentist can help patients maintain their oral health to ensure that these bad dreams never come true.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that, to start, strong oral health is a result of effective routine dental hygiene practices. This means brushing teeth after each meal for about two minutes – ideally roughly thirty minutes after a meal. The dental center says that these timeframes are important for two reasons. Firstly, brushing for two minutes ensures that each surface is properly scrubbed and secondly, it ensures that enough time has passed to allow tooth enamel to re-harden before being subjected to relatively harsh brushing action. The center also notes that flossing and perhaps using mouth wash will further allow individuals to access hard-to-reach-spots in between their teeth. Additionally, by regularly taking care of one's teeth, the center continues, people limit the chances of developing a harmful condition and thus minimize the chances of having one or more teeth fall out.

That said, Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that if a tooth does happen to fall out due to oral issues or trauma, it's not the end of the world. Dental implants are made specifically for this purpose and can be a great way to restore both the function and appearance of one's missing tooth. The dental center adds that implants are also permanent, unlike dentures, and are not at all likely to slip or fall out as they are directly secured to the patient's jaw. Moreover, dental implants also seal open pockets in the patient's mouth where their original teeth were set, keeping dangerous bacteria from festering in areas that are often hard or painful to touch. The center notes that dental implants also prevent, or at least significantly limit bone loss which, in extreme cases, can cause the jaw to shrink. This is because dental implants mimic the same stimulation that natural teeth place on the underlying bone structure to produce a healthy amount of bone tissue.

Readers can learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care by visiting their website at https://scvdentalcare.com/

