Bad News for Boeing: SpaceX Wins 5 More Contracts

It began with just 12 contracts.In 2014, NASA embarked upon a three-year mission to explore new ways of sending astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) and to seek out new partnerships with private industry, tasking SpaceX and Boeing (NYSE: BA) with a request to build two new spaceships for a combined $6.8 billion. SpaceX would receive $2.6 billion to design and build a Crew Dragon spacecraft by 2017, and use it to send astronauts to ISS six times. Boeing would be paid $4.2 billion to do the same thing.Ultimately, it would take SpaceX not three but six years to launch its first crewed spaceflight (Demo-2, in 2020). But once that was accomplished, SpaceX quickly hit its stride, launching four new fully certified "Crew" missions over the next two years. Boeing is taking a bit longer to fulfill its contract, finally completing an uncrewed test flight just last month, and Boeing has yet to send up its "Starliner" spacecraft with astronauts actually aboard.