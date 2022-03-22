|
22.03.2022 16:38:28
Bad News for Disney: Pandemic Forces Theme Park to Shut Down Again
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been hit with another COVID-19 pandemic-related blow, as the company announced it temporarily closed the Shanghai Disney theme park and resort as of Monday, March 21. That region of China has been getting hit hard by the omicron variant, and infections are rising. The Chinese government has implemented tighter restrictions when compared to other large countries to combat the spread of coronavirus, in part because the Chinese-made vaccines have not been as effective in combatting the disease. It's unclear how long the current closure of the Disney properties will last, but it will be long enough to have some effect on the company's revenue this quarter. Let's take a closer look at how this could affect investors. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
