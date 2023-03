Bad News for Tesla! BYD Announcing Price Cuts as EV Price Wars Heat Up

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Price cuts are becoming more commonplace among electric vehicle (EV) competitors. In the last few months, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced several price cuts. Now, BYD (OTC: BYDDY), one of the largest EV automakers in China, is responding with discounts of its own. Here's what it could mean for Tesla stock investors.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 11, 2023.Continue reading