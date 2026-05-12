Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.05.2026 09:30:00
Bad News for Tesla Shareholders: Should You Sell the Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the leading electric vehicle (EV) makers in the world and a pioneer in the industry, but the stock's long-term thesis has shifted to other ventures, including its attempt to scale its robotaxi service. The company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software is central to this long-term goal. But what happens if Tesla faces pushback in its efforts to secure regulatory approval for its FSD software? According to some reports, the company may be running into this problem. Here's what investors need to know. Image source: The Motley Fool.Tesla is seeking regulatory approval for its FSD system in Europe. This is an important step for the company to launch its robotaxi service, but it goes even deeper than that. Offering FSD subscriptions to European drivers could expand the company's high-margin software revenue. It would also grant it access to far more real-world data to train and improve its FSD software, which is currently at level 2, meaning that while it can drive itself under certain circumstances, drivers must remain attentive at all times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07:32
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:32
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07:32
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|384,85
|4,17%
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