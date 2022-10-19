Badger Meter Q3 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Water technology firm Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) reported Friday that net earnings for the third quarter increased to $17.93 million or $0.61 per share from $15.86 million or $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total net sales for the quarter increased 15 percent to a record $148.01 million from $128.74 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter.

Excluding the unfavorable impact of the stronger US dollar, sales increased nearly 17 percent.

