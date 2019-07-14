14.07.2019 06:06:00

Badgley Mischka Launches Its New Swimwear Collection

NEW YORK, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, just debuted its newest swimwear collection on the runway, at The W Hotel South Beach during Miami Swim Week. The Badgley Mischka Swimwear collection includes both men's and women's swimwear with elegant, couture design and classic silhouettes, all infused with the signature details the brand is known for.

The Badgley Mischka Swimwear collection will be available at Badgley Mischka's retail flagship, located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and on Badgleymischka.com.

About Badgley Mischka
Badgley Mischka has captivated the fashion world with timeless glamour and luxurious designs for 30 years. Principal American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka exemplify an unwavering commitment to detail, quality and effortless elegance. The brand has evolved from couture and evening gowns to include day dresses and sportswear, as part of life's every day celebrations. Their product categories include bridal; women's, men's and children's shoes; handbags and jewelry; children's formal wear; cold weather accessories and outerwear; fragrance; watches; swimwear; plus home furnishings and decorative accents. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

Contact:
Rob Caldwell
Vice President, Communications
BADGLEY MISCHKA
133 W. 52nd Street, 5th floor
New York, NY  10019
212-921-1585 x.249
646-338-1881 (mobile)
rcaldwell@badgleymischka.com

 

