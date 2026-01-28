BAE Systems-Collins Aerospace JV Bags $248 Mln Contract From US Navy

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and Collins Aerospace, announced that the company has secured a $248 million production contract to deliver hundreds of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System to the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company will provide hundreds of MIDS JTRS radio terminals for more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including unmanned aerial vehicles and armored C2 ground vehicles.

Notably, the work on the MIDS JTRS program takes place in Wayne, New Jersey, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Currently, BAE's stock is moving down 1.27 percent, to 1,986.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.