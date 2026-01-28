28.01.2026 16:38:23

BAE Systems-Collins Aerospace JV Bags $248 Mln Contract From US Navy

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Data Link Solutions, a joint venture between BAE Systems plc (BA.L) and Collins Aerospace, announced that the company has secured a $248 million production contract to deliver hundreds of Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System to the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company will provide hundreds of MIDS JTRS radio terminals for more than 45 U.S. and international platform types, including unmanned aerial vehicles and armored C2 ground vehicles.

Notably, the work on the MIDS JTRS program takes place in Wayne, New Jersey, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Currently, BAE's stock is moving down 1.27 percent, to 1,986.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Dow zum Handelsende in Grün - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen