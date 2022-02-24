BAE Systems FY21 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - UK-based aerospace and security solutions company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to equity shareholders grew to 1.76 billion pounds from prior year's 1.30 billion pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 55.2 pence, compared to 40.7 pence a year ago.

Underlying earnings, excluding the 2021 one-off tax benefit, was 1.52 billion pounds, compared to 1.41 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 47.8 pence, compared to 44.3 pence last year.

Underlying EBIT increased 13 percent to 2.21 billion pounds.

Revenue increased to 19.52 billion pounds from last year's 19.28 billion pounds. Sales were 21.3 billion pounds, a 5 percent increase, excluding the impact of currency translation.

Order intake increased to 21.5 billion pounds from 20.9 billion pounds last year. Order backlog decreased.

Further, the company announced a final dividend of 15.2p per share making a total of 25.1p per share for 2021, an increase of 6 percent over 2020.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects sales to grow in the 2 percent to 4 percent range over 2021. Approximately 75 percent of the expected sales are already in the order backlog.

Underlying EBIT as well as Underlying earnings per share are expected to increase in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent.