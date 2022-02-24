|
24.02.2022 08:45:40
BAE Systems FY21 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY22 - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - UK-based aerospace and security solutions company BAE Systems Plc (BA.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to equity shareholders grew to 1.76 billion pounds from prior year's 1.30 billion pounds.
Basic earnings per share were 55.2 pence, compared to 40.7 pence a year ago.
Underlying earnings, excluding the 2021 one-off tax benefit, was 1.52 billion pounds, compared to 1.41 billion pounds. Underlying earnings per share were 47.8 pence, compared to 44.3 pence last year.
Underlying EBIT increased 13 percent to 2.21 billion pounds.
Revenue increased to 19.52 billion pounds from last year's 19.28 billion pounds. Sales were 21.3 billion pounds, a 5 percent increase, excluding the impact of currency translation.
Order intake increased to 21.5 billion pounds from 20.9 billion pounds last year. Order backlog decreased.
Further, the company announced a final dividend of 15.2p per share making a total of 25.1p per share for 2021, an increase of 6 percent over 2020.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company expects sales to grow in the 2 percent to 4 percent range over 2021. Approximately 75 percent of the expected sales are already in the order backlog.
Underlying EBIT as well as Underlying earnings per share are expected to increase in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg: ATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich zum Teil erholt
Der heimischen Markt zeigt sich am Freitag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. An den Börsen in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen dreht am Donnerstag im späten Verlauf auf.