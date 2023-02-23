|
BAE Systems FY22 Underlying Profit Rises; Sales Up 4.4%
(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) reported profit before tax of 1.99 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 2.11 billion pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 50.5 pence compared to 54.7 pence. Underlying EBIT increased to 2.48 billion pounds from 2.20 billion pounds. Excluding the impact of exchange translation, the increase was 5%. Underlying earnings per share excluding the 2021 one-off tax benefit was 55.5 pence compared to 47.8 pence.
Fiscal year revenue increased to 21.26 billion pounds from 19.52 billion pounds, last year. Underlying sales were 23.26 billion pounds, up 4.4%.
The Board has recommended a final dividend of 16.6 pence for a total of 27.0 pence for the full year. Subject to shareholder approval at the May 2023 Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 1 June 2023 to shareholders on the share register on 21 April 2023.
