BAE Systems H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Upgrades FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L, BSP.DE) reported first-half profit before tax of 1.28 billion pounds compared to 1.19 billion pounds, prior year. EPS - basic was 34.1 pence compared to 32.3 pence. Underlying EBIT rose to 1.7 billion pounds from 1.6 billion pounds year-over-year, reflecting an 11% improvement. Underlying earnings per share on a basic basis increased to 38.9 pence from 34.7 pence, marking a 13% gain. Revenue was 14.6 billion pounds compared to 13.6 billion pounds, last year. Sales were 15.8 billion pounds compared to 14.6 billion pounds in the same period of 2025, representing a 9% increase.

Given the strong operational performance in the first half, the Group upgraded guidance across all key financial performance measures for the full year 2026. Underlying EPS is now projected to increase in the range of 11% to 13%, revised from prior guidance of an increase in the range of 9% to 11%. Underlying EBIT is now projected to rise in the range of 10% to 12%, updated from prior outlook for an increase in the range of 9% to 11%. Sales are now expected to increase in the range of 8% to 10%, revised from prior guidance of an increase in the range of 7% to 9%.

At prior close on LSE, BAE Systems shares were trading at 2,020.10 pence, up 0.0050%.

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